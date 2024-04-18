IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an attack on Zuma or MK
Should the IEC not have approached the apex court, it would run the risk of objections to the outcomes of the May 29 polls, it says
18 April 2024 - 20:28
The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) move to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against an earlier order of the Electoral Court, which paved the way for former president Jacob Zuma to run for election, is not an attack against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party or the former president, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya says. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.