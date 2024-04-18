Politics

IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an attack on Zuma or MK

Should the IEC not have approached the apex court, it would run the risk of objections to the outcomes of the May 29 polls, it says

18 April 2024 - 20:28
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) move to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against an earlier order of the Electoral Court, which paved the way for former president Jacob Zuma to run for election, is not an attack against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party or the former president, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya says. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an attack on Zuma or MK Politics
  2. 'I am unfunded because I am not captured' says independent candidate Anele Mda Politics
  3. A year on ... Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi looks back, and ahead Politics
  4. ActionSA hopes to lure cleaners and guards with insourcing promise Politics
  5. Tshwane on financial rescue mission to balance city’s books, says mayor Politics

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...