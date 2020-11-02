Shepherd Bushiri: ‘I won’t hightail it into the bush if I get bail because I’ve done nothing wrong’

Shepherd Bushiri, his wife and their co-accused will know on Wednesday whether they will be granted bail

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church’s (ECGC) Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, will spend two more nights behind bars before hearing whether they will be released on bail.



The self-proclaimed prophet, his wife and a congregant appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday, where their bid for bail was fleshed out. They have spent the past 13 nights in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in the city...