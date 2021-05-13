Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors

Dismal attendance record of some councillors revealed in report

13 May 2021 - 13:04 By NOMAZIMA NKOSI

She barely utters a word in council meetings and now Nelson Mandela Bay UDM councillor Thoko Tshangela has been outed as a serial bunker of committee meetings.

Tshangela failed to attend a single economic development, tourism and agriculture (EDTA) meeting between July 2019 and June 2020, while her record was equally poor at municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meetings — only attending 40% of these during the period under review...

