Vavi’s report paints picture of a Saftu on brink of collapse
Numsa blamed for ‘business unionism’, dwindling membership and ‘cut-throat’ dispute resolution tactics
25 May 2022 - 09:33
A SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) organisational report presented by general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at its national congress in Boksburg has painted a bleak picture about the future of the trade union federation...
