×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Vavi’s report paints picture of a Saftu on brink of collapse

Numsa blamed for ‘business unionism’, dwindling membership and ‘cut-throat’ dispute resolution tactics

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
25 May 2022 - 09:33

A SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) organisational report presented by general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at its national congress in Boksburg has painted a bleak picture about the future of the trade union federation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Vavi’s report paints picture of a Saftu on brink of collapse Politics
  2. Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term Politics
  3. Xolile George or nothing: parliament to pursue Salga boss, say sources Politics
  4. DA’s Breytenbach tears into ‘depressing mess’ that is justice department Politics
  5. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...