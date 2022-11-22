Presidential adviser Chauke, KZN’s Ntuli surprise with top 6 nominations
Treasurer-general and secretary-general picks sneak from behind with no backing from provinces
22 November 2022 - 18:54
Bejani Chauke and Mdumiseni Ntuli have emerged as the biggest surprises out of the ANC’s nomination processes ahead of the party's national conference next month...
