Politics

NEC will decide my fate, says all-smiles Ramaphosa

Justice and correctional services minister says those calling for the president’s resignation ‘were jumping the gun’

04 December 2022 - 16:42

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says his future rests with the party’s top leadership that meets on Monday. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. NEC will decide my fate, says all-smiles Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Ramaphosa’s lawyer confirms Constitutional Court challenge of Phala Phala report Politics
  3. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics
  4. Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they ... Politics
  5. If Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come to testify: Mpofu Politics

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...