Ramaphosa files confidential affidavit in court case about Putin attending Brics summit
Government 'obliged in terms of international law to keep the interactions with the ICC on the warrant of arrest against President Putin confidential'
29 June 2023 - 09:56 By FRANNY RABKIN
President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a confidential affidavit responding to the DA’s case asking the court to declare that South Africa has a duty to arrest Russian president Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa to attend the Brics summit in August. ..
President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a confidential affidavit responding to the DA’s case asking the court to declare that South Africa has a duty to arrest Russian president Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa to attend the Brics summit in August. ..
