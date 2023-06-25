Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa
Ramaphosa sealed deal in private talks with Russian president last weekend, officials say
25 June 2023 - 00:04
Russian President Vladmir Putin is believed to have told President Cyril Ramaphosa he is willing to miss the Brics summit in South Africa in August. ..
Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa
Ramaphosa sealed deal in private talks with Russian president last weekend, officials say
Russian President Vladmir Putin is believed to have told President Cyril Ramaphosa he is willing to miss the Brics summit in South Africa in August. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos