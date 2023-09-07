Politics

Why Ramaphosa is under fire for attending Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration

DA accuses SA president of ‘endorsing a stolen government and a stolen democracy that has caused the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy’

07 September 2023 - 15:55
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance at Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday has raised questions. ..

