‘If necessary, we will call in the army on construction mafia,’ warns Sihle Zikalala
Minister says he is willing to facilitate discussions with people with a genuine interest in entering the construction industry
25 September 2023 - 18:23
Public works and infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala has taken a hard line on the construction mafia, saying he is not ruling out the possibility of roping in the army to deal with those undermining infrastructure development in South Africa. ..
