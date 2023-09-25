News

Terror, trauma, boat rescues and homes destroyed as storms rage in the Cape

Disaster management on high alert, aid organisations out in force as extreme weather hits many regions

25 September 2023 - 16:42 By GILL GIFFORD and NIVASHNI NAIR

For the first time since it opened eight years ago, Creation Wine Estate in the Western Cape’s Hemel en Aarde Valley is closed, all roads leading to it are inaccessible, and what damage caused by the storm is yet to be uncovered. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Homes and roads flooded across Western Cape as storm damage surges South Africa
  2. Load-shedding suspended in Cape storm areas, rest of country on stage 3 South Africa
  3. Another storm system expected across South Africa, warns Weather Service South Africa

Latest

  1. Terror, trauma, boat rescues and homes destroyed as storms rage in the Cape News
  2. Mabalingwe wild fires rage while community copes with crisis News
  3. 'Desperate' NPA may have made errors, rushed arrests in Koko matter: legal ... News
  4. Growing calls for onerous work visa rules to be streamlined to aid growth News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...