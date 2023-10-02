Politics

Cele breached MPs' code when he yelled 'shut up' at activist: ethics committee

Floyd Shivambu also guilty of breaching code for failing to disclose payments

02 October 2023 - 17:06
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cele breached MPs' code when he yelled 'shut up' at activist: ethics committee Politics
  2. Troubled waters as Ntshavheni scolds absent Gauteng mayors Politics
  3. DA threatens no-confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick ... Politics
  4. Soaring medico-legal claims threaten service delivery: deputy health minister News
  5. ‘Disruptive’ case against EFF MPs postponed to next month Politics

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL