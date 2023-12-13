MPs to subpoena SAA sale documents because ‘arrogant’ Gordhan won’t co-operate
It’s a ‘bloodsucking exercise’, says committee as it resolves to withhold unqualified support for the transaction
13 December 2023 - 18:25
MPs in the public enterprises portfolio committee have agreed to subpoena two key documents relating to the sale of 51% of the government’s shareholding in SAA to Takatso Consortium, after accusing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of arrogance and evasiveness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.