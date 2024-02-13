EFF's policies 'misguided, fatally flawed, downright harmful': IRR
The institute says education, health care, housing and sanitation cost a lot
13 February 2024 - 21:06
The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) believes the EFF's economic policies could harm South Africans and the party should instead adopt a classical liberal path to prosperity to achieve its objectives...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.