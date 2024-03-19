Politics

Registration of MK Party a ‘fly by night arrangement’: Mbalula

After listening to the debate Jacob Zuma outside court told his party he ‘doesn’t know why people can make themselves feel so bad’

19 March 2024 - 22:16

The registration of the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) was nothing but a fly by night arrangement. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | ANC brings out ‘super’ Mbeki to deal with ‘troublesome’ Jacob Zuma Opinion
  2. 'It's nothing shocking': Zuma's daughter Thuthukile on family's diverse ... Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | Threats of violence have no place in our elections Opinion
  4. ‘They were defeated in July unrest, they won’t stop us’: MK youth leader ... Politics
  5. South Africans will not be intimidated: Ntshavheni on MK Party's election ... Politics

Most read

  1. 27 years on the bench and no-one has tried to influence me: chief justice Politics
  2. DA’s Msimanga slams call for polling regulation amid claims of ‘painting a ... Politics
  3. Mbeki tears into Zuma, warns voters against MK Party ‘led by people who tried ... Politics
  4. I am not following my father to MK Party, I’m loyal to ANC, says Edward Zuma Politics
  5. ANC gears for battle with Zuma's MK party over name Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing