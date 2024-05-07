ANC will come out of elections victorious like a ‘wounded tiger’, says buoyant Mokonyane
The party’s first deputy SG cast doubt on the validity of polling that forecasts a drubbing for the ruling party on May 29
07 May 2024 - 20:11
When all odds are stacked against it, the ANC has always been able to fight back and emerge victorious — and the May 29 elections will be no different...
