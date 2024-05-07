ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale had choice words for the media during his campaign for the ruling party in Gauteng's East Rand.
“Unlike others, I come from the generation of Nelson Mandela and Chris Hani. I will remain ANC. I will be buried in the colours of the ANC,” Sexwale said when joining the ANC’s 2024 election campaign.
IN PICS | ANC’s Tokyo Sexwale campaigns in the East Rand
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
