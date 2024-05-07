Politics

IN PICS | ANC’s Tokyo Sexwale campaigns in the East Rand

07 May 2024 - 13:42 By TimesLIVE
Tokyo Sexwale briefs the media about his campaign for the ANC.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale had choice words for the media during his campaign for the ruling party in Gauteng's East Rand.

“Unlike others, I come from the generation of Nelson Mandela and Chris Hani. I will remain ANC. I will be buried in the colours of the ANC,” Sexwale said when joining the ANC’s 2024 election campaign.

Tokyo Sexwale says the ANC is renewing itself and after the elections the party will voice the struggles of the people.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Tokyo Sexwale says he will be buried in the ANC's colours.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

