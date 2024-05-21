Gauteng residents stand behind Nasi iSpani, 'amaPanyaza', says study
These count among the premier's interventions aimed at combating crime, youth unemployment and promoting economic development and education
21 May 2024 - 21:32
A research study has revealed that Gauteng residents approve of several service delivery and job creation projects spearheaded by premier Panyaza Lesufi such as Nasi iSpani and crime fighters “amaPanyaza”...
