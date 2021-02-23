Forgotten freshwater fish need to be brought back from the brink
Freshwater biodiversity has been neglected over the years, to the extent that many species are critically endangered
23 February 2021 - 20:23
A third of freshwater fish species are threatened by extinction and, 18, out of 80 species declared extinct, died out last year, according to a startling report on the state of the World’s Forgotten Fishes (https://wwf.panda.org/discover/our_focus/freshwater_practice/the_world_s_forgotten_fishes/) by 16 conservation organisations, released on Tuesday.
The decrease in freshwater biodiversity is happening twice as fast as that of oceans or forests, even though the planet’s rivers, lakes and wetlands provide food for more than 200 million people and jobs for about 60 million...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.