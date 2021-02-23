Forgotten freshwater fish need to be brought back from the brink

Freshwater biodiversity has been neglected over the years, to the extent that many species are critically endangered

A third of freshwater fish species are threatened by extinction and, 18, out of 80 species declared extinct, died out last year, according to a startling report on the state of the World’s Forgotten Fishes (https://wwf.panda.org/discover/our_focus/freshwater_practice/the_world_s_forgotten_fishes/) by 16 conservation organisations, released on Tuesday.



The decrease in freshwater biodiversity is happening twice as fast as that of oceans or forests, even though the planet’s rivers, lakes and wetlands provide food for more than 200 million people and jobs for about 60 million...