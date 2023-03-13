Science

US adopts fresh approach to funding HIV programmes in SA

Funder PEPFAR is empowering partners to take the lead

13 March 2023 - 20:33
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Almost 30 African countries, including South Africa, which get billions of dollars in HIV/Aids funding from the US government, now have a greater role in the planning and implementation of these programmes to end HIV/Aids by 2030...

