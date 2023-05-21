Science

Restored river is a watershed for conservation in SA

Baviaan's River in Hout Bay shows how partnerships can rescue a dying river

21 May 2023 - 20:40

How do you boost freshwater in a country running out of water? A bubbling river above Hout Bay in Cape Town, flowing freely from source to sea, shows how this is possible. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA ranks in top 20 countries with most endangered species Science
  2. There’s fresh hope on one of the toughest cancers to cure Science
  3. The secret lives of scorpions under the spotlight, or rather the UV light Science
  4. How well you sleep could be influenced by what you eat Science
  5. The more we encroach on animal habitats, the more pandemics we’ll see Science

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding