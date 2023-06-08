Protecting SA’s oceans is vital, says environmental minister Creecy
South Africa’s 42 marine protected areas provide some protection to all identified marine ecoregions and 87% of ecosystem types
08 June 2023 - 21:28
Surrounded by the Atlantic, Indian and Southern Oceans, SA has three oceans to protect said Barbara Creecy, minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, on World Oceans Day on Thursday. This means balancing the threats of pollution, overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change with the needs of ocean users such as individuals, communities, fisheries and mining sector...
Protecting SA’s oceans is vital, says environmental minister Creecy
South Africa’s 42 marine protected areas provide some protection to all identified marine ecoregions and 87% of ecosystem types
Surrounded by the Atlantic, Indian and Southern Oceans, SA has three oceans to protect said Barbara Creecy, minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, on World Oceans Day on Thursday. This means balancing the threats of pollution, overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change with the needs of ocean users such as individuals, communities, fisheries and mining sector...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos