Science

How rattlesnakes’ hearts grow fonder when stress hits them

Latest research suggests that snakes can exhibit complex social behaviours

06 July 2023 - 21:19
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Even the hearts of cold-blooded reptiles respond warmly to the company of “friends”, scientists researching rattlesnakes in the US have discovered. Two rattlesnakes together can, like people, change each other’s heart rate when thrown into a stressful situation...

