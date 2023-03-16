South Africa

Mamba that bit KZN woman in her home to be released 'far away from humans'

16 March 2023 - 12:41
A KZN woman was bitten by a snake at her home on Wednesday.
A KZN woman was bitten by a snake at her home on Wednesday.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A juvenile black mamba that bit a KwaZulu-Natal woman inside her home on an eco-estate will be transported to a remote area in Zululand to be released “far away from humans”.

On Wednesday the woman, a resident at an estate close to Tinley Manor, on the north coast, was airlifted to a Durban hospital where she received emergency treatment after the bite.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said: “We flew her to a hospital in Durban because they had antivenom on hand.

“One of our paramedics activated a helicopter as soon as he realised she was showing symptoms of a venomous snake bite.

“She is still critical but stable.”

Meyrick said the snake has been identified as a juvenile black mamba.

Snake expert Neville Wolmarans told TimesLIVE a resident had caught the snake.

“We took charge of the situation because the standard policy on the estate is that snakes don't get removed but released off-site.

“But a black mamba, in a situation like that, will probably end up among residents again.

“The snake will be released in Zululand, far away from humans.

“The last update we got on the lady who was bitten is that she is still on a ventilator but in a stable condition.”

Wolmarans said with a black mamba bite a person will experience immediate pain at the site and then numbness.

“It was a very hot day here yesterday. The snake probably went into the house to be cool. 

“It appears the woman may have accidentally stepped on it. That's the only way one will get a bite from a juvenile black mamba, it doesn't just strike at something,” said Wolmarans.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal is in a critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba at her home in the north coast near Ballito on Wednesday.
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | It's raining snakes! Chaos as snakes fall through ceiling

The last thing one wants in these tough economic times is an unwanted guest who has expropriated part of the house without compensation, let alone ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Another 'only in SA': Escaped snake, live lizards in PostNet package to KZN

The “suspicious contents” of a PostNet package at a Pretoria branch destined for KwaZulu-Natal turned out to be several live reptiles.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Massive python bagged at KZN residence

Residents of a Tongaat home, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, were shocked to discover a massive python coiled on their premises.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  3. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...