Simulated hospital and patients make medicine safer
Free State University’s clinical simulation unit has trained students for 10 years
17 July 2023 - 21:04
Victoria’s contractions speed up under the student’s hand as he helps deliver her baby. The newborn with a steady heartbeat gives a cry, just before Victoria begins to haemorrhage, soaking the sheets with blood. The new father at the bedside yells at the student who is trying to stop the bleeding. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.