MARK KEOHANE | Young or old, it’s green and gold that matters
There has been much emphasis on the selection of youngsters for the Bok squad, but Coetzee and Fourie’s comebacks are notable
07 July 2022 - 22:17 By Mark Keohane
There has been much focus on the emergence this season and Springbok selection of youngsters Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos. For me, however, the story of the week is the international recall of veteran Marcell Coetzee and first ever Test selection for Deon Fourie, who is approaching his 36th birthday...
