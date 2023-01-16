Lipstick Lady believes Banyana can kiss World Cup glory, but it won’t be easy
After a disappointing 2019 World Cup, Nomvula Kgoale believes Banyana Banyana have the experience to get past the group stages at this year’s edition
16 January 2023 - 20:14 By Busisiwe Mokwena
Banyana Banyana midfielder Nomvula Kgoale hopes she will finally make an appearance at a senior global competition...
Lipstick Lady believes Banyana can kiss World Cup glory, but it won’t be easy
After a disappointing 2019 World Cup, Nomvula Kgoale believes Banyana Banyana have the experience to get past the group stages at this year’s edition
Banyana Banyana midfielder Nomvula Kgoale hopes she will finally make an appearance at a senior global competition...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos