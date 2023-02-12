All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again
Elgar’s captaincy still up in the air, but new Test coach says he has important role to play for now
12 February 2023 - 19:43 By Grant Shub
New Proteas red-ball coach Shukri Conrad has had a long and storied path to the top cricket job in the country. Now he’s there he wants to put every inch of the experience into taking South Africa back to the summit of Test cricket...
All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again
Elgar’s captaincy still up in the air, but new Test coach says he has important role to play for now
New Proteas red-ball coach Shukri Conrad has had a long and storied path to the top cricket job in the country. Now he’s there he wants to put every inch of the experience into taking South Africa back to the summit of Test cricket...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos