Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | In SA you have elite athletes, then you have sleeping administrators

The short-sightedness of South African sport administrators will be the undoing of genuine Olympic medal contenders

28 February 2023 - 20:39
David Isaacson Sports reporter

High-performance sport in South Africa is in serious trouble. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Jobodwana’s trials and tribulations show how tough athletics ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Cassiem brothers show the talent is there, hockey needs a ... Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Sport could teach politicians a few lessons Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Philosophical thinking could help solve the trans-in-sport ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Save the Great White-Collar Hope Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Lions are stalking failure unless they shift business focus Sport
  3. Finally, more attention on Proteas women after heroic run to World Cup final Sport
  4. ‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies Sport
  5. ‘It took one friendly’: how Pirates star Saleng got his break in football Sport

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand