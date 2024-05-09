KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The Bok bedrock: Masuku, Kriel show determination pays off
These are two players who have earned every reward through determination that has refused to be defeated by adversity or lack of opportunity
09 May 2024 - 21:39
Jesse Kriel and Siya Masuku are two inspirational rugby stories. They are also testament that patience, aligned with the right attitude, brings great reward...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.