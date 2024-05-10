Sport

WATCH | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena Sports Show

10 May 2024 - 18:00 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
The former Bafana Bafana striker visited the Arena Sports Show.
Bernard Parker The former Bafana Bafana striker visited the Arena Sports Show.
Image: Arena Sports Show

In the 18th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard “Die Hond” Parker.

Parker talks about how he recovered from a career-threatening injury inflicted by Bongani Zungu, the joy of playing football again, mental health, life at TS Galaxy under coach Sead Ramović, the state of Kaizer Chiefs and much more. 

