Sport

Flightless Griffons hit the road back in Currie Cup as struggles persist

The Griffons kick off their campaign on Saturday and will travel to the east coast by bus

09 March 2023 - 20:40
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Victory in last season’s First Division helped pave the way back to the Premier Division of the Currie Cup for the Griffons. In some ways though, it will feel as if their journey has just started. The Premier Division will be littered with potholes, provide twists and turns and throw up fellow racers, all while those in authority keep their distance...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA’s Silver Assassin takes out world-ranked American Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | It won’t be difficult for new sport minister Zizi to top his ... Sport
  4. Sport could do more for Zizi Kodwa than he might do for it: analyst Sport
  5. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case