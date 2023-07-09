Banyana Banyana fighting for respect not just bigger pay days: Hilton-Smith
Not mission impossible for SA in group of death, says former Safa technical director
09 July 2023 - 18:45
Fran Hilton-Smith, who has a 40-year legacy in South African football, says the chaos that surrounded Banyana Banyana ahead of their departure for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australasia later this month could have been avoided with better communication...
