Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Time is running out for Spurs to beef up their squad

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett would do well to take a leaf out of Steve Barker’s survival manual

20 September 2023 - 21:07
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

I can just imagine the pain the former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett must be going through with his promoted side Cape Town Spurs — the only team yet to register a point in the DStv Premiership after six rounds this season. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Safa must broaden its horizons when looking for Bafana opponents Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | For once a Bafana coach has the luxury of preparation matches Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | With such a slow start to the season, poor Broos has not much to ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Hit or miss transfers will not help Chiefs and Pirates catch ... Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Banyana Banyana have done it again and again, against all odds Sport
  6. SAZI HADEBE | There is more to looking good than a snazzy new kit Sport

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  2. Lambie backs Libbok to kick on to greatness at Rugby World Cup Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Time is running out for Spurs to beef up their squad Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: horrors and haughty couture in France Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | The natural talents of dogs, from sporting excellence to ... Sport

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng