Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Banyana Banyana have done it again and again, against all odds

Africa’s combined showing at the World Cup puts forward a strong case to award the 2027 tournament to the continent

02 August 2023 - 20:58
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Banyana are in the last 16 of the Women’s Fifa World Cup after beating Italy 3-2 in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday. This is huge for SA football and my wish is that we don’t drop the ball the way we did after hosting the men’s Fifa World Cup in 2010. ..

