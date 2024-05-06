‘We are playing memorable games’: Riveiro on secrets of Pirates’ cup successes
Pirates’ 3-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal win against Chippa United on Saturday meant the Buccaneers will have appeared in four out of five domestic cup finals during Riveiro’s tenure
06 May 2024 - 21:21
Happiness breeds confidence, was part Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s assessment of his team’s excellent cup final record in his two seasons in charge...
