Sport

Cricket SA’s bumbling has turned the Teeger affair into an embarrassing mess

New board trying to put out fires everywhere while creating fresh ones at the same time

16 January 2024 - 21:45
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board of directors contains a full house of expertise covering topics ranging from the law to finance, marketing, broadcasting and cricket, but has managed what’s akin to a “soft dismissal” when dealing with the David Teeger affair. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukraine athletes risk becoming ‘Russian propaganda’ after IOC decision Sport
  2. The genius of Clive Barker: the son of South African football Sport
  3. ‘Two years ago, he was idling at home:’ Appollis’s former coach on the rise of ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win 350cc World Championship Sport
  5. Williams, Zwane and Tau to carry Bafana's aspirations at Afcon Sport

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.
Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1