Zuma daughter gives expelled MK Party's Jabulani Khumalo 'love back' request the cold shoulder

MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo's attempts to mend fences with Jacob Zuma after he was expelled from the party last Friday do not seem likely to succeed.
Khumalo, who registered the party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa, was expelled with Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson.
“They say I have been expelled. I do not know what that means. I am still a member and leader. There are a lot of rumours but until I have a meeting with Nxamalala [Zuma] to talk about this issue there is nothing I can say,” he said in an interview on eNCA on Sunday.
Khumalo said there was “a lot of infiltration” in the party.
“MK [Party] scared a lot of people. There is a lot of infiltration by people who want to destroy the party and divide leaders. MK [Party] does not belong to Khumalo or Zuma but belongs to people who love it.”
Khumalo declined further comments, saying he would speak after meeting Zuma to discuss his expulsion.
Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, however, was confident there would be no “love back” for Khumalo.
“Just checked president Zuma’s diary and there is definitely no meeting scheduled with former member of MK [Party] Khumalo [on Monday] and there is definitely no room for love back,” she said on social media.
Sunday Times reported Khumalo was accused of having held secret meetings and suspected of having raised money using the MK Party’s name.
“He was complaining about money because Zuma takes party money to do whatever he wants with no consultation or accountability to structures. The problem with Khumalo is he was starting to see himself as a leader and some elements within MK [Party] were influencing him, telling him he is the leader,” one source said.
Khumalo's expulsion marks a growing trend of leadership troubles in the newly formed party. Earlier this month Bonginkosi Khanyile was removed as the party's interim youth leader, with interim deputy leader Thapelo Maisha, and Philani Gazuzu Nduli was removed from the position of Gauteng co-ordinator of the youth league.
Khanyile had threatened disruption of the elections should Zuma's name not appear on ballot papers. He also slammed party members who wanted Khumalo to be elected as party president, instead of Zuma, when it holds its party conference.
“Some people are saying we will be led by Khumalo because Msholozi is too old. We will not allow that in MK [Party]. Zuma is perceived as old after he worked hard for the party which is now solid. We will not allow that. I say Khumalo will never lead this organisation while Msholozi is around.”
