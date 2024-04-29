Those who know him say Stellies’ five-goal wonder Rayners close to Bafana breakthrough
The return to the Cape has brought happy seasons, Rayners scoring 15 goals in 28 league and cup games in 2022-23 and continuing that form this campaign.
29 April 2024 - 21:15
It will be hard for Hugo Broos to ignore Iqraam Rayners in the sort of form he is in now and the Stellenbosch FC striker is on the verge of an international breakthrough, some of those associated with his career path say...
