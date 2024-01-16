It’s been a whirlwind for Pirates teenager Mofokeng, but he is taking it in his stride

“A lot of things have changed in my life over the past few months, I am Relebohile of Orlando Pirates, and wherever I go, to places like the mall, people want to talk to me and take pictures. I can’t live my life like I did before,” he said with a smile.
The past few months have been a whirlwind blast for Orlando Pirates teenager Relebohile Mofokeng, and though everything is a bit blurry he is taking it all in his stride.
Plucked from the relative obscurity of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) to the blinding limelight of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Mofokeng, 19, is a young man with the world at his feet.
Testament to his undoubted potential, the attacker has repaid the faith put in him by coach Jose Riveiro with commendable performances in the 20 appearances he has made for the Buccaneers in all competitions this season.
His exploits have also attracted attention of English Premier League (EPL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who invited him for short trials late last year to have a closer look at him.
With all the things that have happened, the soft-spoken Mofokeng said life is not the same.
“A lot of things have changed in my life over the past few months, I am Relebohile of Orlando Pirates, and wherever I go, to places like the mall, people want to talk to me and take pictures. I can’t live my life like I did before,” he said with a smile.
“It is like I am a celebrity and I am not able to do the things I used to do before. But I have taken it in my stride and I have accepted that this is the life I am living now.”
To avoid the trappings of youthful freedom and fame, Mofokeng has decided to continue to stay at home with his parents, who have played a crucial role in his career.
“I have always been someone who likes to stay at home and that’s what I do most of the time I am not planning to move out of home soon. I am young, I want to learn from my parents and I need and enjoy the love and support they give me.”
Like every young player, Mofokeng was starstruck when he arrived at the Pirates dressing room and he considers himself fortunate to play with someone he idolised as a youngster.
“When I arrived at Pirates I was scared to be in the same dressing room with most of the players who have been playing football for a long time and I used to watch on TV. Some of them are big names but as time passed I got used to it and everything is fine now.
“At first it was like a dream to play in the same team with my idol Thembinkosi Lorch, but as time went by I got used to it. I am used to being around him and the other guys and he speaks to me a lot.”
Pirates coach Riveiro has been praised for his bravery in giving Mofokeng a chance to show what he can do.
“The coach helped me with a lot of things because he doesn’t like to make noise. He speaks to you nicely and with respect. When someone speaks to you with respect, you are able to understand and he has helped me a lot.”
Though he has featured in 20 matches, Mofokeng is yet to score in all the matches but he is working hard on his finishing.
Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng wanted to be at Afcon, says his time will come
“I am happy with what I have contributed to the team so far because I have generally been playing well but I haven’t scored goals. There are a number of other small things which I need to improve and I am working on them.”
Mofokeng did not make the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but he is not despondent as there is a lot of time ahead of him.
“I wanted to be there at Afcon but unfortunately the coach couldn’t take all of us. We have to support the players in Ivory Coast and I will continue to work hard so that next time they take me.”
Though it was short, Mofokeng said he enjoyed his trial period at Wolves.
“It was a good experience. They taught me a lot of things and I would like to go back there. Competition was tough and I had to work hard and be competitive.”
