Sport

Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze

The squad surpassed all expectations and will return home this week with their heads held high

11 February 2024 - 20:22 By Mahlatse Mphahlele in Abidjan

Not many predicted that Bafana Bafana would finish third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when the tournament started, but they have surpassed all expectations and will return home this week with the bronze medal...

Latest Videos

AFCON: South Africa beats DR Congo to finish third
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the bronze metal match