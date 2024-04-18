MARK KEOHANE | It’s going to be a brutal showdown and one the Bulls must win
The Sharks are away to Glasgow, the Stormers play the strongest of the Welsh teams, the Ospreys, and the Lions host league leaders Leinster
18 April 2024 - 21:26
Jake White’s decision to send a second-string line-up to Northampton to get thumped in the Champions Cup means there will be no escape for his preferred starting XV in Pretoria this weekend...
