Sport

Keo Uncut

MARK KEOHANE | Challenge Cup cannot remedy Sharks’ Champions Cup woes

In their Friday night showdown against Gloucester, the Sharks will hope to make up for a dismal URC league campaign

23 May 2024 - 21:16 By MARK KEOHANE

The Challenge Cup is not the Champions Cup. Context is critical for the Sharks because a Challenge Cup title cannot act as a plaster for the bodily harm done in the United Rugby Championship this season...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA goes it alone in Olympics Sport
  2. Mabasa v Rayners: Pirates’ and Stellies’ race for second also involves battle ... Sport
  3. Nations Championship gets cash carrot Sport
  4. OPINION | Khune deserved better from Chiefs than two signed jerseys in a ... Sport
  5. Sharks can benefit from brotherly love as Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse reunite Sport

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...