Ethiopia won’t be taken lightly, promises Bafana captain

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says he’s never experienced such a positive, upbeat national squad

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
07 October 2021 - 19:27

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the camp is buzzing with positivity and excitement in a way he has never experienced before in his eight years in the national team, as they prepare for a titanic battle against Ethiopia.

Bafana trained at the Dobsonville Stadium after assembling on Sunday, before departing for Bahir Dar on Thursday for their crucial back-to-back qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at 3pm SA time...

