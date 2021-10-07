Ethiopia won’t be taken lightly, promises Bafana captain
Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says he’s never experienced such a positive, upbeat national squad
07 October 2021 - 19:27
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the camp is buzzing with positivity and excitement in a way he has never experienced before in his eight years in the national team, as they prepare for a titanic battle against Ethiopia.
Bafana trained at the Dobsonville Stadium after assembling on Sunday, before departing for Bahir Dar on Thursday for their crucial back-to-back qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at 3pm SA time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.