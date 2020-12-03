World

One little boy, one enormous crisis: Hassan wastes away as Yemen implodes

A 10-year-old boy weighing just 13kg is just one among two million Yemeni children whose lives are on the line

03 December 2020 - 21:14 By Essa al Ragehi and Abdulrhman Al-Ansi

Four months ago, 10-year-old Hassan Merzam Muhammad was so severely malnourished he was unable to walk or react, carried limp into a Yemeni clinic by his father.

Then, his image in one of Reuters’ pictures of the year helped draw world attention to his country’s plight. Today, after treatment, he plays with a toy car, sits on a donkey and, mute since birth, uses hand signals and a smile to communicate...

