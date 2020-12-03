One little boy, one enormous crisis: Hassan wastes away as Yemen implodes

A 10-year-old boy weighing just 13kg is just one among two million Yemeni children whose lives are on the line

Four months ago, 10-year-old Hassan Merzam Muhammad was so severely malnourished he was unable to walk or react, carried limp into a Yemeni clinic by his father.



Then, his image in one of Reuters’ pictures of the year helped draw world attention to his country’s plight. Today, after treatment, he plays with a toy car, sits on a donkey and, mute since birth, uses hand signals and a smile to communicate...