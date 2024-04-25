If the tea party former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema had at his Nkandla homestead is anything to go by, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula might want to consider sharing a strawberry jam scone with Zuma as they might be able to iron out issues between them.
Since Zuma announced he would not campaign for the ANC in the May 29 polls and would form a breakaway party instead, Mbalula's remarks about the leader of the newly formed MK Party (MKP) have left many thinking Mbalula has a score to settle with Zuma.
Though the former president has not yet been expelled from the ANC, Mbalula said Zuma was no longer a member of the party.
“Zuma is no longer regarded as a member of the ANC. To be on the ballot paper for a party opposite to the ANC means he has left [the ANC]. He is now the leader of the opposition,” Mbalula said.
The governing ANC and MKP are involved in an uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark legal battle in which the ANC wants the party to stop using the uMkhonto we Sizwe name and logo.
The Durban high court ruled on Monday the ANC had not made out a case for the relief it sought, its application was not urgent and it should have approached the Electoral Court, not the high court.
Mbalula announced the ANC planned to appeal the decision.
“The ANC will appeal the matter to stop and prohibit the unlawful use of the ANC’s trademark, symbols and heritage by Zuma’s party currently referring to itself as the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party,” he said.
POLL | Should Jacob Zuma and Fikile Mbalula have tea to resolve their personal squabbles?
