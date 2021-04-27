Israel guilty of apartheid crimes against Palestinians: rights watchdog
Israel vehemently denies ‘apartheid’ and war crime accusations, denouncing the report as ‘anti-Semitism’
27 April 2021 - 18:12
An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians — and against its own Arab minority — that amount to crimes against humanity.
New York-based Human Rights Watch published a 213-page report which, it said, was not aimed at comparing Israel with apartheid-era SA but rather at assessing “whether specific acts and policies” constitute apartheid as defined under international law...
