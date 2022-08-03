Kansans support state right to abortion in first post-Roe vote
Surprise win for abortion rights in Kansas hints at tough midterms for Republicans
03 August 2022 - 20:16 By David Welch and Emma Kinery
Kansas’ resounding rejection of an effort to allow new restrictions on abortion access, hinted at Republican vulnerability in the midterm elections, opening a path for Democrats to win over more-moderate GOP (Grand Old Party) voters in November...
Kansas’ resounding rejection of an effort to allow new restrictions on abortion access, hinted at Republican vulnerability in the midterm elections, opening a path for Democrats to win over more-moderate GOP (Grand Old Party) voters in November...
