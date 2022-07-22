Man indicted in rape of Ohio girl who crossed state lines for abortion

Gerson Fuentes, 27, jailed since his July 12 arrest, was previously charged with rape in a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in a case that stirred an uproar following the US Supreme Court decision last month erasing a constitutional right to abortion.

Ohio law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy - before many women are even aware they are expecting - and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Ohio ban went into effect hours after the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a national right to an abortion and allowing each state to regulate the procedure as it sees fit.

Fuentes is to be arraigned on the new charges next Monday. A police investigator testified at his previous arraignment last week that Fuentes had confessed to raping his victim at least twice, and that the girl underwent an abortion in neighboring Indiana on June 30.