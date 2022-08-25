For sexual consent in Spain, only ‘yes means yes’ with new law
Spain strengthens rape law with landmark sexual consent bill
25 August 2022 - 21:47 By Clara Hernanz Lizarraga
A new law in Spain requires an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations, as the country tries to remove ambiguity from rape and assault cases...
For sexual consent in Spain, only ‘yes means yes’ with new law
Spain strengthens rape law with landmark sexual consent bill
A new law in Spain requires an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations, as the country tries to remove ambiguity from rape and assault cases...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos